: Facebook considering reversal in content rules for politicians: report

The policy change essentially expands a decision by the Oversight Board — an independent group considered the Supreme Court of Facebook that suspended former President Donald Trump last year — to apply the same fact-checking and content-moderation rules to politicians that it does to all users.
