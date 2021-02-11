Facebook doubled removal of bullying, harassment posts

Facebook Inc. markedly increased its takedown of bullying and harassment content on its platform, removing 6.3 million items in the last three months of 2020, compared with 3.5 million in the previous quarter and 2.8 million in the same period a year ago. The company, which announced its latest moderation transparency report on Thursday, chalked up the results to improvements in the automated systems that analyze Facebook and Instagram comments.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story