Facebook earnings include admission of two antitrust probes and billions in fines, but stock still gains

Shares of the social-networking behemoth rose 2% in the extended session Wednesday after it announced second-quarter results that beat analysts’ estimates while attesting to its regulatory scrutiny. Facebook’s stock is up 56% this year, with the S&P 500 index gaining 20%.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
