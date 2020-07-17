Facebook execs Zuckerberg, Sandberg could be deposed by FTC in antitrust probe: report

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg could be deposed for sworn legal testimony by the Federal Trade Commission as part of a year-long probe into the company’s business practices, and whether the social-networking giant engaged in unlawful monopolistic practices, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal late Friday. Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before a Congressional antitrust subcommittee, along with the CEOs of Apple Inc. , Amazon.com Inc. , and Google parent Alphabet Inc. , on July 27. All four companies are the subjects of investigations by the federal government into their business practices. Facebook shares are flat in extended trading Friday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
