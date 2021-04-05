: Facebook, Google and Microsoft stocks reach records as Big Tech bounces back

Shares of Facebook Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corp. closed at record highs Monday, cresting on a wave of strong U.S. job growth last month despite a wave of criticism over their outsize influence on the economy and in the lives of Americans. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.7%.
