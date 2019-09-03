Facebook makes face recognition available to all users, spikes Tag Suggestions

Facebook Inc. on Tuesday said its face recognition technology is now available to all of its users with the ability to opt out. It also decided to discontinue a related feature called Tag Suggestions. Face recognition, which debuted nearly two years ago, notifies a Facebook user if their profile photo is used by someone else or if they appear in photos where they have not been tagged. Tag Suggestions uses face recognition only to suggest a user to tag friends in photos.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story