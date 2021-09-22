: Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being held personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica data breach, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.
