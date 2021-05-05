: Facebook oversight board upholds ban on Trump’s account, but says company must clarify penalty

Facebook’s oversight board upheld the company’s decision to restrict former President Donald Trump’s access to to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, but said that the company must clarify whether it intends the penalty to be permanent or temporary.
