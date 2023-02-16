Meta Platforms Inc. META Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the company is bringing broadcast channels to Instagram. The Telegram-like feature, which can be accessed only via mobile devices, lets people broadcast messages and updates to a broad audience of followers. Zuckerberg’s personal channel, Meta Channel, is where he will share “news and updates on all the products and tech we’re building at Meta.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

