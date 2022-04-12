Facebook parent Meta’s shares are headed for a seventh straight losing day

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock is headed for a seventh straight losing trading day — its worst patch since May 2019. Through early Tuesday afternoon, the company’s shares are down about 1%. The stock, which has declined 3.5% this month and 36.4% so far in 2022, is in danger of closing at its lowest level since March 23, when it ended that session at $213.46. The broader S&P 500 index is down 7.7% so far this year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

