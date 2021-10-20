The Verge reported Tuesday night that Facebook plans to change its company name next week, in order to align its brand name more toward the “metaverse” that CEO Mark Zuckerberg envisions
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fast Foodist: Americans consume 4.5 billion pounds of fries annually — and Wendy’s aims to make its mark with its ‘hot and crispy’ version - October 19, 2021
- : Facebook plans to soon rebrand with a new name: report - October 19, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos says he ‘screwed up’ in defending Dave Chappelle show - October 19, 2021