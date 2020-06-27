Facebook reverses policies as ad boycott sends stock down

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg implemented policy changes during a virtual town hall meeting Friday as more major advertisers joined a boycott of the platform and shares sank sharply.
