A Senate panel will grill a Facebook Inc. executive next week in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report that found Facebook had knowledge that its platforms have a negative impact on young users yet did little to address the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Facebook safety exec to face Senate panel next week over teens’ mental health - September 23, 2021
- : White House again raises using defense act to address chip shortage: report - September 23, 2021
- : This is why this super-successful growth investor no longer owns Tesla shares - September 23, 2021