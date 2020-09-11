Facebook says it is removing, flagging false claims over West Coast fires

Facebook Inc. says it is fighting a wave of misinformation from false claims on its platform that antifa activists were setting blazes on the West Coast. A company spokesperson late Friday said its “third-party fact-checkers have rated this claim false, so we are reducing its distribution and showing strong warning labels for people who see it, try to share it, or already have.” The false claims on social media and far-right websites have picked up steam in recent days. Twitter Inc. was not immediately available for comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

