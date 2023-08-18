Anyone who used Facebook between May 2007 and December 2022 may be eligible to receive some money from the class-action lawsuit.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Tesla stock falls 3%, on to longest losing run since December - August 18, 2023
- The Human Cost: ‘You are a mother. You make a way when there’s no way’: This mom earns $2,000 less per month while her kids are on break from school - August 18, 2023
- The Tell: Will August stock-market stumble turn into a rout? Here’s what to watch, says Fundstrat’s Tom Lee - August 18, 2023