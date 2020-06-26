Facebook shares drop 7% as Unilever halts advertising, prompting changes at social networking giant

A major advertiser joined a boycott of Facebook Inc. on Friday, sending its shares down sharply and prompting company chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to implement policy changes during a virtual town hall meeting.
