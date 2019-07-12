Facebook Inc. shares closed at their highest price in nearly a year Friday after reports that the Federal Trade Commission has approved a $5 billion fine, a record amount that would still be less than a quarter of Facebook’s annual profit.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Chinese cloud-based robot company CloudMinds seeks $500 million in IPO - July 12, 2019
- Facebook stock hits highest price in nearly a year after reports of $5 billion FTC fine - July 12, 2019
- The secret to curbing your cigarette, alcohol and junk food cravings could be spending more time outside - July 12, 2019