Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones: Reuters

Facebook Inc. is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on phones from China’s Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Reuters reported Friday. Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates, a Facebook official told Reuters, but new Huawei phones will no longer have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed. Huawei, whose smartphone business became its biggest revenue generator last year, is one of the firms at the center of ongoing security concerns between the U.S. and China, also a key factor in broader trade talks between the two economic giants. Alphabet Inc.’s Google has already said it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the U.S. government expires in August, although pre-loaded apps are still available.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story