Facebook suspends data firm tied to Trump campaign

Facebook said late Friday that it has suspended Cambridge Analytica, a data firm best known for its role in the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, and parent firm Strategic Communication Laboratories for policy violations. In a statement, the social-media company said Cambridge Analytica had come into possession of, against Facebook policies, personal data harvested from some 270,000 users of a personality prediction app. Facebook said it had learned in 2015 that the app’s operator, a psychology professor, had passed data along to Cambridge Analytica/Strategic Communication Laboratories and another firm, removing the app from its network and accepting assurances that the data had been deleted. It said it learned “several days ago” that the data had in fact not been purged. Also see: The shocking details you reveal about yourself by liking things on Facebook

