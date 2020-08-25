Facebook, Twitter are bracing for misinformation campaigns after the Nov. 3 vote

In what is shaping up as a newfangled nightmare in their efforts to stop election interference, Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc. and others are as concerned about misinformation and other issues in days after the U.S. election as they are in the months preceding it.
