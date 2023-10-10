Family Dollar voluntarily recalled dozens of over-the-counter drugs and medical devices sold at its stores because they had been stored at improper temperatures, according to the Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday. On the FDA’s website, the regulator said products affected by the recall were stored “outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023” in 23 states. The items were sold at those stores between June 1 and Oct. 4, the FDA said. Brands affected by the recall include Procter & Gamble’s PG Crest and Vicks, Colgate CL , and Bayer’s Aleve, according to a list provided by the FDA.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

