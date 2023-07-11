Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE late Tuesday announced the appointment of Jonathan Maroko as its interim chief financial officer, effective July 24. Maroko replaces Yun Han, who will continue in her role as the company’s chief accounting officer, Faraday said. The EV maker also said that its board’s audit committee has found reporting mistakes in the periods ended March 31 and Sept. 30, 2022, which should “no longer be relied upon.” The mistakes were mostly connected with a non-cash and non-operating item, the company said. Faraday is “actively working on the restatements,” and will file revised financial statements “as soon as reasonably practical,” it said. Shares of Faraday Future edged higher in the aftermarket Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up more than 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

