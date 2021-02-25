: Farfetch stock drops as better-than-expected results follow 500% price surge

Farfetch Ltd. FTCH shares fell in the extended session Thursday as the luxury retailer reported quarterly earnings following a huge run-up in share price from a year ago. Farfetch shares dropped 10% after hours, following a 4.2% decline to close the regular session at $63.81. Farfetch shares have soared more than 500% over the past 12 months. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.28 billion, or $6.53 a share, compared with a loss of $110.1 million, or 34 cents a share in the year-ago period. Excluding a $1.89 billion loss on “embedded derivate liabilities” because of the company’s increase in share price and other items, the company reported an adjusted loss of 6 cents compared with a loss of 8 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $540.1 million from $382.2 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by Factset had expected an adjusted loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $518.1 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

