Fast-fashion giant Shein has confidentially filed for a U.S. IPO that could take place next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The company, founded in China before relocating to Singapore, has tapped Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley as the offering’s lead underwriters, the Journal said. A potential debut in the U.S. would follow a fundraising round in May that valued Shein at roughly $66 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

