Shares of Fastenal Co. soared toward a record high Friday, as the industrials company managed to fend off a continued slowing in economic activity and a mysterious weakening in its local construction business to produce a third-quarter profit and sales that rose above Wall Street forecasts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- 1 in 5 LGBTQ adults isn’t registered to vote, despite high 2020 stakes - October 11, 2019
- Here’s your game plan after marijuana stocks got throttled Thursday - October 11, 2019
- Fastenal’s stock rockets toward best day in 19 years after earnings beat - October 11, 2019