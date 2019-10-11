Shares of Fastenal Co. soared toward a record high Friday, as the industrials company managed to fend off a continued slowing in economic activity and a mysterious weakening in its local construction business to produce a third-quarter profit and sales that rose above Wall Street forecasts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil up nearly 4% for week on reported progress in U.S.-China trade talks, rise in Middle East tensions - October 11, 2019
- Fastenal’s stock rockets toward best day in 32 years after earnings beat - October 11, 2019
- Love & Money: 8 weird things that America’s happiest couples have in common - October 11, 2019