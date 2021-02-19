: Fauci predicts return to ‘normal’ by Christmas

In an interview with MSNBC, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases warned that there were many variables at play and returning to some sort of normalcy “is not a mathematical formula…it’s a question of estimates.”
