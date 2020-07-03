Fauci says coronavirus may be mutating to become more infectious

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with the Journal of American Medicine on Thursday that the virus may be mutating to become more transmissible, with high viral loads.

"We don't have a connection between whether an individual does worse with this or not. It just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible. But this is still at the stage of trying to confirm that," said Fauci. The study he references, released by researchers affiliated with the Sheffield COVID-19 Genomics Group, states that the new strain "has become the most prevalent form in the global pandemic," and that it differs from the one that struck Wuhan, China earlier this year.

