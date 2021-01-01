Fauci says U.S. will not extend interval between vaccine doses: CNN

CNN is reporting Friday afternoon that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has ruled out an extension of the recommended interval between doses of the coronavirus vaccines in the U.S., even as delays in distributing and administering the vaccines mean the U.S. has fallen well short of early vaccination goals. The National Health Service in the U.K. said Thursday that it was widening the window for people to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech in order to provide some measure of protection to more people, more quickly. Pfizer objected that the vaccine’s efficacy and safety had not been studied at the wider recommended interval, some 12 weeks vs. the previously recommended four. A second vaccine being administered in the U.S. under an emergency-use authorization, from Moderna , is to be given in two doses with three weeks between.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story