School districts developing their plans for reopening for the new academic year should find ways to offer as man outdoor activities as possible, from classes to recess and lunchtime, the nation’s top infectious disease expert recommended in an online discussion Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Judges end California’s statewide moratorium, landlords could seek evictions in a couple of weeks - August 13, 2020
- : Fauci urges schools to hold classes outdoors as much as possible - August 13, 2020
- Trump criticizes Biden’s call for national mask mandate to combat coronavirus: ‘Stop playing politics with the virus’ - August 13, 2020