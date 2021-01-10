FBI and New York police warned Capitol Police of violent siege: report

NBC is reporting Sunday afternoon that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New York Police Department warned Capitol Police that violence was likely, and being planned, as supporters of President Donald Trump descended on Washington last week. The report comes amid questions among lawmakers and others about how the federal force that protects the capitol complex was so easily overrun by pro-Trump demonstrators assembled to protest Wednesday’s certification of the presidential election’s result, with, in some cases, video footage showing Capitol Police officers retreating or allowing mob members to pass on their way to storming the building and, particularly on the day itself, few arrests. The siege delayed for several hours debate on and tabulation of Electoral College results, which ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the predawn hours Thursday. Two Capitol Police force are dead in the wake of Wednesday’s events. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

