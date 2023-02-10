The FBI has found one extra classified document after searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, reports said Friday. The search was conducted Friday and came after the Justice Department held talks with Pence’s legal team about scheduling it. Last month, Pence’s lawyers said they had discovered several documents with classification markings at his home. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dow ends up 170 points Friday, but Nasdaq snaps 5-week win streak - February 10, 2023
- Crypto: Why crypto is dead at Super Bowl LVII - February 10, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stocks trade mixed, S&P 500 heads for worst week since December - February 10, 2023