FBI has pinpointed possible suspect in killing of Capitol Police’s Sicknick: report

An assailant has been pinpointed as prospectively responsible for the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, according to a New York Times report, citing two law-enforcement officials described as having been briefed on the investigation. The FBI inquiry has explored the possibility that Sicknick, who collapsed after the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to disrupt the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory and died the following day, was adversely affected by an irritant such as bear spray that members of the mob were said to have deployed, according to the Times report. Investigators reviewing video evidence of that day’s events are reported to have narrowed their suspicion to a single person, whom the Times reported has not been identified by name. Two additional officers engaged in the Jan. 6 defense of the Capitol died by reported suicides in immediately subsequent days. Sicknick was 42 and an Air National Guard veteran who had served in Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan, joining the Capitol Police in 2008. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

