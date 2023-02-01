The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday is searching President Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., according to multiple published reports. The FBI’s search is tied to the ongoing probe into classified documents, according to CBS News. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
