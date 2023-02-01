A Federal Bureau of Investigation search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth, Del., beach home has found no classified documents, a lawyer for Biden said Wednesday. Biden attorney Bob Bauer had earlier said a search was being conducted with the president’s “full support and cooperation.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
