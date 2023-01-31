The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched the Penn Biden Center offices in mid-November, CBS News reported Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the investigation. The search came after lawyers for President Joe Biden found about 10 documents marked classified there on Nov. 2. It’s not clear whether the FBI personnel found any additional classified or presidential material during the mid-November sweep, the report said. The search wasn’t previously disclosed by the White House, Biden’s attorneys or the Justice Department. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
