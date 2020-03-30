FBI, SEC looking into lawmakers’ stock trades after coronavirus briefings: report

The FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into stock trades by lawmakers made before the market plunged due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, CNN reported Sunday night. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., is among those who have been asked about his trades, CNN reported. Burr and Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., have been harshly criticized after reports emerged that they allegedly sold stocks following briefings on Capitol Hill which included non-public information about the outbreak. CNN said the probe is in its early stages and it is unclear if any laws were broken. In a statement to CNN, one of Burr’s lawyers said the senator “welcomes a thorough review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

