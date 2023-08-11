Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. MCAA announced Friday a business combination agreement with FC Barcelona’s content creation platform Barça Media in a deal that values the combined company at about $1 billion. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2023, the combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the new ticker of “BRME.” Barça Media creates, produces and commercializes the audiovisual, digital and esports content of the Spain-based football club giant FC Barcelona, which had more than 434 TV viewers during the 2021-2022 season and has 421 million social media followers. shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Mountain & Co. I, which were still untraded in the premarket, has gained 5.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 16.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story