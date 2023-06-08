Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a monoclonal antibody developed by Sanofi SNY and AstraZeneca AZN to protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can cause severe illness in infants and older adults. In a separate vote, 19 of 21 members voted to recommend the monoclonal antibody, nirsevimab, for prevention of RSV lower respiratory disease in children up to two years of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV. FDA advisory-committee votes are not binding, but the agency often follows committee recommendations. Shares of Sanofi and AstraZeneca were both up 1.3% on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

