After years of ‘lackluster’ efforts, regulators and companies are finally aligned in their goal to make clinical trials more representative of U.S. population.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : FDA and drug makers deepen their commitment to clinical-trial diversity. Will it work? - July 2, 2022
- : ‘It could be the difference between an approval and denial’: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion remove fully-paid medical debt from credit reports. Will this help your credit score? - July 2, 2022
- In One Chart: How long will stocks stay in a bear market? It hinges on if a recession hits, says Wells Fargo Institute - July 2, 2022