AstraZeneca AZNUK:AZN said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration approved a new therapy that can be used to treat or prevent bronchoconstriction in adults with asthma. Thee company said Airsupra is a first-in-class treatment that is administered in an inhaler using a combination of albuterol and budesonide. U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca have gained 23.2% over the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is down 16.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
