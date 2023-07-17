The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a Sanofi SNY and AstraZeneca PLC AZN respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for newborns and infants. The RSV vaccine, Beyfortus, was approved for prevention of RSV lower respiratory tract disease in babies entering their first RSV vaccine as well as children up to two years old who remain vulnerable to severe RSV, the FDA said in a release. RSV typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be serious, particularly in infants and older adults. AstraZeneca’s ADR was down 0.6% on Monday, while Sanofi’s ADR was up 0.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

