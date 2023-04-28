The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Friday authorized Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX COVID-19 bivalent vaccine for immunocompromised children. The shot, which would be a fourth dose in most cases, can be given to children older than 6 months through 4 years of age who have previously received the vaccine’s three doses, the FDA said. The extra dose would be administered at least 1 month following the most recent dose. The FDA earlier this month authorized the additional booster shot for people over the age of 65 and people with compromised immune systems. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

