: FDA authorizes the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday granted emergency authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, making it the third vaccine to become available to Americans during the pandemic and the first to only require one dose.
