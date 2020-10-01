: FDA broadens U.S. safety inquiry into AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, report says, raising prospect of further delays

Clinical trials in the U.K., Brazil, India and South Africa resumed after the drugmaker paused them following a volunteer’s “unexplained illness.”
