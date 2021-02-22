FDA committee to review J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate this week

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Friday to vote on whether the regulator should authorize Johnson & Johnson’s experimental single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Shares of J&J were up 0.5% in premarket trading on Monday. The regulator is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does. The committee is made up of a group of independent medical experts who will discuss and then vote on whether the benefits of the investigational vaccine outweigh the risks. The FDA is also expected to release its report on J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, in advance of the “adcom” meeting that will run all day on Friday. In the cases of the BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccines, the FDA granted emergency-use authorizations one day after the advisory committee meetings on those vaccines — this could mean that the J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate will be authorized by the end of the week. J&J’s stock has gained 8% over the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

