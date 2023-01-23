The Food and Drug Administration on Monday recommended that the U.S. should decide each June what SARS-CoV-2 strains should be included in an annual fall booster shot. Doing so would allow updated COVID-19 vaccines to be ready for distribution “no later than September” each year, according to documents published by the regulator on Monday morning. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the proposal, as well as other issues, like whether the same strain should be included in the primary series of shots and booster doses.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

