The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it has granted accelerated approval to Biogen Inc.’s BIIB torferson, a treatment for a rare form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. The accelerated approval program is used to OK drugs for serious conditions with an unmet medical need, where a drug is shown to have an effect on an endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit to patients. In this instance, it’s for patients suffering from SOD1-ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 16,000 and 32,000 Americans are living with ALS. Of that number, about 2% are associated with mutations in the SOD1 gene, meaning there are fewer than 500 patients with that form of ALS in the U.S. The agency based its assessment on a trial involving 147 patients ranging from 23 years old to 78. Patients receiving torferson showed “nominally significant reductions in plasma NfL concentration at Week 28 compared to the placebo arm,” the FDA said in a statement. A Phase 3 trial is ongoing. In March, an FDA advisory panel said the drug did not show it was effective. Biogen shares were down 3.3% Tuesday after the company reported earnings. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story