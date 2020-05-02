FDA grants Gilead’s remdesivir emergency authorization for COVID-19 treatment

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday granted an emergency use authorization to Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir, a decade-old experimental therapy first tested on Ebola disease patients, as a COVID-19 treatment.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: Too many investors are failing to grasp that the coronavirus recession may be longer and tougher - May 2, 2020
- China’s ‘reopening’ has been rocky, and China Beige Book thinks the Beijing party line may start to change - May 2, 2020
- Amazon will spend $4 billion or more on coronavirus response, potentially wiping out Q2 profit - May 2, 2020