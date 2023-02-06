Shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. SAGE gained about 5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the experimental treatment for major depressive disorder and postpartum depression that it’s developing with Biogen Inc. BIIB received Priority Review. The Food and Drug Administration is now set to make a decision whether to approve zuranolone by Aug. 5. RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams told investors he expects an FDA approval, with a “solid $1.3B [worldwide] sales opportunity.” Sage’s stock has gained 5.1% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX is down 6.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

